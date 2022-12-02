Grubauer stopped 21 of 23 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Grubauer gave up both goals in the first period, but the Kraken were able to bounce back for their seventh straight win. In two starts since returning from a lower-body injury, the 31-year-old goalie has allowed four goals on 45 shots. While that doesn't make for the best save percentage, it's a testament to the Kraken's tight defensive structure -- he's faced more than 30 shots just once in five starts this season. Grubauer is 2-1-1 with an .878 save percentage on the year. The Kraken are back in action for a tough game Saturday versus the Panthers.