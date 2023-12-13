Bellemare notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over the Panthers.

Bellemare picked up his first assist of the year on Kailer Yamamoto's second-period tally before adding a goal in the third, beating Sergei Bobrovsky with a wrister from the slot. It's the first multi-point game of the season for the 38-year-old Bellemare -- he came into Tuesday's contest with just one point in his previous 20 games. The veteran center isn't likely to offer any consistent fantasy production on Seattle's fourth line. He has three goals and four points through 26 games this season.