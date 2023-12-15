Bellemare scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Bellemare was initially credited with a first-period tally, but it later went to Kailer Yamamoto. Bellemare's goal was the Kraken's last in the contest, giving him three points over his last two games after an 11-game drought. The 38-year-old center has four goals, one assist, 25 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 27 appearances in a fourth-line role this season. Bellemare's long been a mainly defensive presence, so he's unlikely to score his way into the fantasy mix.