Bellemare scored a shorthanded goal on four shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Bellemare's first goal and point with the Kraken came while penalty killing, which was one of the main reasons the teamsigned him in the summer. The 38-year-old center has added six shots on net, five blocked shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating through five contests. He appears likely to be an everyday part of the lineup on the fourth line.