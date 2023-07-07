Bellemare signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Seattle on Friday, RDS.ca reports.
Bellemare spent the last two seasons with Tampa Bay, scoring 13 times with 20 assists in 153 games. The bottom-six forward will provide grit as well as excellent penalty killing to the Kraken in 2023-24.
