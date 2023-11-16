Bellemare scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.
This was Bellemare's first game since Nov. 7 after he sat out three contests. He snapped an eight-game point drought with the second-period tally. The 38-year-old also received an illegal check to the head from Adam Erne, but Bellemare was able to finish the contest. Bellemare has two goals, 12 shots, 11 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 14 outings as a fourth-line defensive specialist this season.
More News
-
Kraken's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Scores shortie•
-
Kraken's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Signs with Seattle•
-
Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Scores goal in Game 1 rout•
-
Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Ready to return•
-
Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Out Sunday•
-
Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Still out Saturday•