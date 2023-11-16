Bellemare scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

This was Bellemare's first game since Nov. 7 after he sat out three contests. He snapped an eight-game point drought with the second-period tally. The 38-year-old also received an illegal check to the head from Adam Erne, but Bellemare was able to finish the contest. Bellemare has two goals, 12 shots, 11 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 14 outings as a fourth-line defensive specialist this season.