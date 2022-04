Sheahan recorded an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Sheahan set up Victor Rask on an empty-net tally in the final minute of the game. In his last four games, Sheahan has a goal, two assists, six shots on net and a plus-2 rating. The 30-year-old forward is up to 16 points, 67 shots on net and a plus-7 rating while mainly playing in a fourth-line role through 68 contests this season.