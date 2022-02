Sheahan produced a shorthanded assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Sheahan had the secondary helper on a Mark Giordano goal in the first period. The 30-year-old Sheahan has picked up at least one shorthanded point in each of the last five seasons as a solid defensive forward. In 39 contests this year, he's at eight points, 37 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while often centering the Kraken's fourth line.