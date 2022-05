Sheahan scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Sheahan put the Kraken ahead 3-1 at 13:19 of the second period, but his goal was their last one this season. The 30-year-old closed the campaign with two tallies and two helpers in the last five contests. He finished with 17 points, 69 shots and a plus-6 rating in 69 outings overall despite mostly playing in a bottom-six role.