Donato notched 16 goals, 31 points, 159 shots on net and 70 hits in 74 contests this season.

Donato perhaps flew under the radar a bit, signing with the Kraken as a free agent in September. The 26-year-old went on to establish career-best production across the board while seeing some top-six usage. He shot a reasonable 10.1 percent last year, so regression shouldn't hit too hard if he remains in a top-six role at even strength. Donato could therefore have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats in 2022-23 as a depth forward.