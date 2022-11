Donato scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Donato opened the scoring 2:38 into the game, corralling a rebound off an Adam Larsson shot and tucking it past Adin Hill. The goal was Donato's second in as many contests and his third of the year. The fourth-liner is up to five points, a plus-8 rating, 25 shots on net, 16 hits and 12 PIM through 17 appearances.