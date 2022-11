Donato notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Donato has bounced back from a six-game dry spell with two goals and a helper over his last three outings. The 26-year-old remains in a fourth-line role, where he's been for much of the year. He's at six points, 27 shots on net, 17 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 18 appearances.