Donato recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Donato helped out on a Jordan Eberle goal in the first period. Through nine games in April, Donato has two goals and four helpers, but he hasn't posted a multi-point outing since Feb. 11. The forward is still enjoying a career year with 29 points, 149 shots on net, 40 PIM, 66 hits and a minus-10 rating through 68 appearances.