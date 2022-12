Donato notched a tally on four shots during a 3-2 loss to the visiting Flames on Wednesday.

Donato has scored in five of his past six games, converting on his first-period rebound to tie Wednesday's game at 1-1. The 26-year-old center struggled at the start of the season, executing just one marker in 15 outings, but the top-six forward is beginning to shoot his way out of the skid. Donato, who seeks his first assist since Nov. 27, finished Wednesday with four shots and a plus-1 rating.