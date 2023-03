Donato posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.

Donato was a healthy scratch in the two previous games. He made a quick impact in his return to the lineup, setting up Daniel Sprong on the opening tally. Donato is up to 24 points, 103 shots, 58 hits and a plus-18 rating through 61 contests despite rarely seeing more than fourth-line usage.