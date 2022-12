Donato scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Donato tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period, deflecting in a Yanni Gourde shot. The 26-year-old Donato has scored in three straight games while adding seven shots in that span. He's up to six goals, three assists, 41 shots on net, 26 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 26 appearances this season, though he remains in a bottom-six role.