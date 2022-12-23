Donato failed to score in 14:26 of ice time during a 6-5 shootout loss to the host Canucks on Thursday.

Donato, who entered Thursday averaging 10:59 of ice time, has done a lot in limited shifts this season. The 26-year-old forward has thrived recently on the third line with Yanni Gourde and Andre Burakovsky, entering Thursday with goals in four straight games. Donato generated four shots against the Canucks but failed to become the first Kraken skater to score in five outings in a row. He also was denied during the shootout.