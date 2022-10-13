Donato recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

The good news was Donato started the game on Shane Wright's left wing. The bad news was they were both on the fourth line with Karson Kuhlman, and Donato led that trio with 12:49 of ice time in the contest. The 26-year-old impressed in a versatile role last year with 31 points and 159 shots on net in 74 games, but he won't make much of a fantasy impact logging bottom-six minutes, even if he can retain a power-play job.