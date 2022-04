Donato scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Donato opened the scoring in the first period when he converted on a Matty Beniers pass. The goal was also a milestone for Donato -- he's scored a career-high 15 this season. The winger is up to 28 points, 144 shots on net, 61 hits and a minus-11 rating through 65 appearances.