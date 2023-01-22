Donato scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Avalanche.
Donato pounced on a failed clearance and beat Pavel Francouz from the right circle midway through the second period. Donato has three goals and three helpers over his last six contests. The 26-year-old's increase in offense and injuries to some of his fellow forwards have allowed him to stay consistently in the lineup. Donato has 11 goals, 19 points, a plus-16 rating, 67 shots on net and 34 hits through 39 appearances.
More News
-
Kraken's Ryan Donato: Three points in Thursday's win•
-
Kraken's Ryan Donato: Records two helpers vs. Chicago•
-
Kraken's Ryan Donato: Sends another assist•
-
Kraken's Ryan Donato: Pockets helper Friday•
-
Kraken's Ryan Donato: Continues goal-scoring surge•
-
Kraken's Ryan Donato: Goes goalless versus Canucks•