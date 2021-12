Donato scored twice in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

With Jaden Schwartz (lower body) out, Donato took his spot as first-line left wing. He converted on a feed from Yanni Gourde in the second period, then added the game-tying goal in the third period on a drop pass from Jamie Oleksiak. Donato is up to five tallies, four assists, 40 shots on net, 18 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 20 appearances. He'll have some added appeal in DFS as long as he's in a top-six role.