Donato recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Donato ended a four-game point drought with the helper. He also sat out twice as a healthy scratch in that span. The 26-year-old forward will need to stay consistently in the lineup to have any chance of returning value for fantasy managers. He's at three points, 18 shots on net, eight hits, 12 PIM and a plus-5 while logging effective minutes on the fourth line when he plays.