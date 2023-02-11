Donato logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Donato sprang Brandon Tanev for a partial breakaway goal in the third period. The helper ended a four-game point drought for Donato, who appeared to get shuffled back to a bottom-six role during Friday's loss, which was the Kraken's third in a row. The 26-year-old has been effective in that role this season with 21 points, 76 shots on net, 41 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 45 contests.