Donato recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Los Angeles.

Donato extended the Kraken lead to 2-0 in the second period, fighting off a defender to fire a wrist shot past Jonathan Quick. He'd add an assist later in the period on a Jordan Eberle goal. The 26-year-old forward now has 31 points with 16 goals and 15 assists in 72 games this season.