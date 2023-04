Donato registered an assist in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Donato helped out on Morgan Geekie's third-period insurance tally. Over his last eight games, Donato has a goal, three assists, 17 PIM and a plus-1 rating. The 26-year-old continues to get fairly steady playing time in the Kraken's bottom six. He's at 27 points, 113 shots on net, 63 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 68 outings this season.