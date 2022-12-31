Donato logged an assist in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.
Donato entered Friday with five goals across his last six games. He couldn't add to that mark in this contest, but he helped out on a Daniel Sprong tally in the second period. This was Donato's first assist since Nov. 27. The 26-year-old forward is up to eight goals, four helpers, 52 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 30 appearances.
