Donato notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Donato set up Carson Soucy's second-period goal, which stood as the game-winner. Both of Donato's two helpers this postseason have come in three games in the second round. He's added 18 shots on net, 17 hits and four blocked shots through 10 playoff outings.