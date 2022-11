Donato scored a goal in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Sharks.

Donato snapped a six-game point drought with the tally, and the goal was his first since Oct. 19. The 26-year-old has maintained a fairly steady fourth-line role, but his four points in 16 contests isn't enough to earn fantasy interest. He's added 23 shots on net, 16 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-7 rating.