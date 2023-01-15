Donato registered two assists in Saturday's 8-5 win against Chicago.
Both of Donato's helpers came during the first period on Jared McCann goals. He has eight goals and 15 points in 35 contests in 2022-23. Donato entered the game averaging just 11:03 of ice time this season, and he's unlikely to make regular offensive contributions unless his role with the team grows.
