Donato supplied a goal in Seattle's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas on Saturday.

Donato scored midway through the third period to tie the game at 2-2. He has 13 goals and 23 points in 57 outings this season. Donato was a healthy scratch in Seattle's previous two contests and entered Saturday's action averaging just 11:35 of ice time this season. He logged only 9:43 against Dallas and isn't likely to make regular offensive contributions given his limited role.