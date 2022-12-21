Donato scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Donato split the defense and tallied the opening goal at 16:27 of the first period on a stretch pass from Adam Larsson. This was Donato's fourth straight game with a goal, a heater that has him up to seven tallies on the year. He's added three assists, 44 shots on net, 27 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 27 contests while mainly playing in the bottom six. His strong play has earned him a little more ice time on the third line with Yanni Gourde and Andre Burakovsky in recent games.