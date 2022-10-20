Donato scored a goal on five shots and added four PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Donato got loose on a breakaway in the second period. Jordan Binnington stopped the initial shot, but Donato swatted in the loose puck on a second effort for the Kraken's second goal. The 26-year-old forward has two points, 12 PIM, 10 shots on net, four hits and a plus-2 rating through four appearances this season. He was limited to a fourth-line role after head coach Dave Hakstol's first line shuffling of the year, but getting a goal should keep Donato in the lineup for a bit.