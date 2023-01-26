Donato scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Donato took a pass from Jared McCann and buried it on a backhand while skating away from the net. That was the last goal of the contest and one of Donato's best of the season. He's picked up five points over his last three outings, and he now has 12 goals, 20 points, 70 shots on net, 35 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 40 appearances this season.