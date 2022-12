Donato scored a goal during a 6-2 loss to the host Lightning on Tuesday.

Down by five with five seconds to go, Donato notched his first goal in seven games to cap Tuesday's scoring. The 26-year-old opened the matchup on the second line and finished with three shots, one hit and four PIM in 17:32 of ice time. Donato, who collected a career-high 16 markers last season, also went goalless during an 11-game stretch from Oct. 21-Nov. 19.