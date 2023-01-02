Donato posted an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Donato continues to chip in solid offense from the fourth line. He has five goals and two assists over his last eight games, though his 8:28 of ice time Sunday suggests he may have drawn the ire of head coach Dave Hakstol. Morgan Geekie was a healthy scratch in Eeli Tolvanen's team debut, but Donato could also be a candidate to head to the press box at some point, though his strong offense of late would be his best case to stay in the lineup. The 26-year-old has eight goals, five helpers, 55 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-11 rating through 31 appearances.