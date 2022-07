Donato inked a one-year, $1.2 million contract with Seattle on Wednesday.

Donato saw action in 74 games for the Kraken this past season in which he set new personal bests in goals (16), assists (15) and shots (159). Despite averaging 1:48 of ice time with the man advantage, Donato managed a meager one power-play point. If the 26-year-old center can improve in that area, he could challenge for the 40-point threshold for the first time in his NHL career.