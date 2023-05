Donato posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 1.

Donato won a puck battle and set up Justin Schultz's first-period tally. The assist ended a 10-game point drought for Donato, who hasn't been able to add much offense while seeing limited minutes on the fourth line lately. He has 17 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-1 rating through eight playoff outings.