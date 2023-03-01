Donato provided an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Donato ended a seven-game point drought when he set up a Jamie Oleksiak goal in the third period. That tally ended up being the game-winner. Donato has at least stayed in the lineup despite a lackluster last month or so -- he's been in the mix for healthy scratches when things are going poorly in the Kraken's bottom six. The 26-year-old has 12 goals, 10 helpers, 88 shots on net, 49 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 53 appearances.