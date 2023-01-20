Donato scored twice on five shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Donato scored in each of the first two periods and set up a Brandon Tanev tally in the third. This was arguably Donato's best game of the season, and it was his second multi-point effort in the last four contests. The 26-year-old is up to 10 tallies, 18 points, 66 shots on net, 33 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 38 appearances. While he primarily works in a bottom-six role, the Kraken's depth has allowed him to be an effective contributor.