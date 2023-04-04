Donato scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and logged 10 PIM in Monday's 8-1 win over the Coyotes.

Donato's point came in the last two minutes of the game. He set up a Morgan Geekie tally and then scored one of his own. After his goal, Donato earned a misconduct penalty for stepping to the defense of teammate Daniel Spring following a rough check from Connor Mackey. Over his last five outings, Donato has a goal, two assists and 15 PIM, and he's up to 26 points, 44 PIM, 111 shots on net, 61 hits and a plus-18 rating through 65 games this season.