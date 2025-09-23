Lindgren is day-to-day with an eye injury, but head coach Lane Lambert expects the defenseman to be back with the team "in the near future," per Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network on Tuesday.

Lindgren took a puck to the face in Sunday's scrimmage, and his eye swelled up as a result. The 27-year-old skated on his own Tuesday and is making progress with his recovery, so he shouldn't be in danger of missing too much time. The Kraken signed Lindgren to a four-year, $18 million deal in free agency.