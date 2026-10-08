Lindgren (upper body) was placed on injured reserve by the Kraken on Thursday and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Lindgren suffered the upper-body injury in the first period of Tuesday's clash against the Golden Knights before he ultimately was removed from the game ahead of the second stanza. Prior to going down, the 28-year-old blueliner compiled a plus-three rating, seven PIM, three shots on goal and four blocked shots across four outings to begin the 2026-27 campaign. While he is sidelined over the next four to six weeks, Josh Mahura is expected to see an increased role.