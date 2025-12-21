Lindgren scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Lindgren tallied at 4:27 of the third period, and that goal was the game-winner. The 27-year-old defenseman has had little success on offense this year, as his shutdown playing style mixed with the Kraken's poor team-wide scoring has left little room for him to contribute. He's now at five points, 25 shots on net, 18 hits, 57 blocked shots, 39 PIM and an even plus-minus rating across 33 appearances.