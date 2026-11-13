Lindgren (upper body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's matchup with Carolina, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Lindgren has missed the Kraken's last 13 contests due to his upper-body problem, while being held off the scoresheet in his four appearances. If the 28-year-old blueliner does suit up against the Hurricanes, it will likely be in a third-pairing role that doesn't come with power-play opportunities. As such, fantasy managers probably shouldn't be expecting a ton of offensive output from Lindgren.