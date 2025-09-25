Kraken's Ryan Lindgren: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindgren (eye) has been a full participant in practice since Wednesday, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.
Lindgren took a puck to the face Sunday and sat out a few days, but it sounds like he's fine now. The 27-year-old defenseman could be an option to dress for Friday's preseason game versus the Canucks. Even if he sees limited preseason action, he's unlikely to miss the regular-season opener Oct. 9 versus the Ducks.
