Lindgren has earned just two points over 15 games since the start of November, and he was held off the scoresheet in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Oilers.

Lindgren has three helpers, 18 shots on net, 14 hits, 39 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 25 outings this season. The 27-year-old's playing style is heavily defensive, though his physicality appears to be trending down this year as well. Nonetheless, the Kraken have kept Lindgren mainly on the second pairing as a counterbalance to the more talented Brandon Montour.