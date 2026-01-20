Lindgren scored a goal, added four PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Lindgren has been inconsistent on offense in his first year with the Kraken, which isn't too surprising given his playing style and the team's low-scoring tendency. The defenseman has earned four points over his last 16 games and a total of two goals and eight points through 48 outings this season. He's added 37 shots on net, 80 blocked shots, 31 hits and 47 PIM.