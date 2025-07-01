Lindgren agreed to terms on a four-year, $18 million contract with Seattle on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Lindgren crossed the 20-point threshold for the first time in his career after splitting the 2024-25 campaign between the Rangers and the Avalanche. After his move to Colorado, the 27-year-old blueliner struggled to produce offensively with just three points in 18 regular-season games -- though he did manage three points in just seven playoff contests. A lack of power-play responsibilities will prevent Lindgren from being anything more than a mid-range fantasy target.