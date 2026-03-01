Kraken's Ryan Lindgren: Still out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindgren (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Canucks, per the NHL media site.
Lindgren will miss his second straight game. The Kraken have yet to provide an update on his status, but considering he's not on injured reserve, he's likely still in the day-to-day range. Lindgren's next chance to play is Monday versus the Hurricanes.
