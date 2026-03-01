default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Lindgren (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Canucks, per the NHL media site.

Lindgren will miss his second straight game. The Kraken have yet to provide an update on his status, but considering he's not on injured reserve, he's likely still in the day-to-day range. Lindgren's next chance to play is Monday versus the Hurricanes.

More News