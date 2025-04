Winterton was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Thursday.

Winterton had one shot on goal and one hit in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks. The 21-year-old was up on an emergency recall, and he may be called back up if both Jaden Schwartz (undisclosed) and Eeli Tolvanen (undisclosed) remain out for Saturday's game against the Sharks.